Dr Surendra Bahri seen slapping the patient who was brought to her.

JAIPUR: In a bizarre incident, a doctor allegedly slapped a 'possessed' woman patient to bring her to consciousness in Barmer district, following which he was removed and put under awaiting posting order (APO) status.

According to officials, Dr Surendra Bahri did not adopt any medical procedure to revive the woman who was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state yesterday.

He allegedly slapped the woman when he was told by her family members that she was "possessed of evil spirits".

"A three-member committee was set up to inquire the incident and the report was forwarded to the directorate of medical and health in Jaipur," Hemraj, Superintendent of the district hospital, said.

In Jaipur, Health minister Kalicharan Saraf ordered to remove the doctor and put him under APO status.

"The doctor has been put under APO with immediate effect on directions by the health minister. He will report to Jaipur headquarters," Dr O P Thakan, Additional Director (Administration), medial and health department said.