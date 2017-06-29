SRINAGAR: The Army nabbed four minor boys while they were trying to cross the Line of Control in Kupwara district of north Kashmir to receive arms training from across the border, and reunited them with their families.

Kupwara SSP Shamsheer Hussain said the teenagers told during questioning that they intended to cross over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as they were irked by the lifestyle at home and also due to repeated scolding by their parents over studies and other issues.

The boys, identified as Shahid Ahmad Pir (14), Waheed Ahmad Gojree, Zeeshan Ahmad Lone, both 15 years old, and Ubaid Ahamd Gojree (16), further disclosed that they were in search of some jobs for a different life, he added.

All of them are residents of Gulgam area of the district.

They had gone missing yesterday following which police sounded an alert and launched a search operation. The boys were found near a nallah in a dense forest close to the LoC, the SSP said, adding they were taken to Kupwara police station where they questioned.

Hussain said the boys, being minors, have been handed over to their parents after proper counselling in order to give them a chance to adopt a healthy and better lifestyle.

"Further enquiries are in progress to ascertain whether any outsider's involvement in motivating the minors to flee from their homes," he said.