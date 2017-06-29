There have been fourteen lynching incidents in India since 2015 and the incident which sparked off the movement took place on June 23 when 16-year-old Junaid Khan was returning with his companions on a train after completing their Eid shopping.

CHANDIGARH: Haryana police on Wednesday arrested four more people for allegedly lynching 17-year-old Junaid Khan last week in a train from Delhi to Mathura, taking the total number of arrests to five. The prime suspect, however, is at large.

Police sources said that the four accused were nabbed based on information provided by the Government Railway Police from a village near Palwal. Three of the accused are aged 23-28 years while the fourth is around 50 years old.

Police want Junaid’s brother, who is in hospital, to identify them or the accused to admit to the crime before revealing their names. They feel that by disclosing their names the accused can later allege that they have been framed, said sources.

A police officer speaking on the condition of anonymity said, “All these four along with the main accused Ramesh Kumar who was arrested earlier, were on that train and stabbed Junaid and wounded his brothers.’’

He admitted that they got no clues from interrogating Ramesh Kumar.

Confirming the arrests, superintendent of police of the Haryana Government Railway Police, Kamaldeep Goyal said, “Now the sequence of events that led to Junaid’s killing and the attack on his brothers Hashim and Sakir are clear to a large extent.

It was the 50-year-old man who had an altercation with Junaid and his brothers over sharing a seat at the Okhla railway station in Delhi, as he allegedly passed religious remarks. The fight escalated when three other youth who later boarded the train from New Town Faridabad joined the 50-year old and passed remarks.’’

“We will soon nab the prime suspect also as we have got vital information on him,’’ said Goyal.

Junaid was lynched when he and his brothers were returning from Delhi after Eid shopping. Junaid’ body was dumped near Asaoti village in Faridabad. His elder Hasim has been discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.