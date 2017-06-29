NEW DELHI: A 36-year-old Italian woman was allegedly abducted from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, robbed of 500 Euros, and taken to Chandigarh by two men, police said today.

The two accused were subsequently arrested, police said.

The woman arrived in Delhi on June 20 and booked a prepaid taxi to her hotel in Paharganj.

However, the driver took her to a fake government office in Gole Market. She was told that since elections were underway in the national capital, all roads leading towards Paharganj were blocked.

Her suspicions aroused, she asked the accused for their Wi-Fi password which they gave her. She then posted a message on her Facebook wall.

Sensing that she had developed suspicions about them, the accused robbed her of 500 Euros and forced her into a car.

They took her to Chandigarh after threatening her of dire consequences if she raised an alarm.

After reaching Chandigarh, the woman managed to escape from their clutches and informed the Italian embassy who then informed the Delhi Police and a case was registered.

On the basis of technical surveillance, the accused Nikki and Prithvi Raj were arrested, police said.