KOTA (RAJASTHAN): A 16-year-old girl, who had gone to defecate in a field, was allegedly raped and murdered in a village in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said today.

The victim's father in his complaint said his daughter was found naked and seriously injured by villagers behind a power-house near his house on Tuesday night, SHO at Narghgarh Police Station, Mukesh Meena, said.

The officer said she was rushed by locals to a government hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. "The complaint was lodged yesterday and after post-mortem the body was handed over to the family," the SHO said.

"The father has claimed that a youth was seen standing near the body. But he fled the spot after seeing people approaching him," Meena said.

The complainant said his daughter had gone to defecate at a nearby field at around 11 pm on Tuesday when the youth caught hold of her and then raped her, the officer said.

The accused, who is absconding, has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC, including rape and murder, and provision of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act, the SHO said.

The matter is being investigated, he said.