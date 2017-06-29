JAMMU: The security forces on Thursday defused two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) detected in Dangerpora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwana bypass.

The IEDs were detected by the forces last night.



The IEDs were defused by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 182 battalion and 55 Rashtriya Rifles.



According to reports, the IEDs weighing five kilograms each were planted by the militants.