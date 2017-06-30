People make their way through a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Assam. | PTI

GUWAHATI: The overall flood situation in Assam continued to be grim today with major rivers in both the Brahmaputra and the Barak Valley maintaining a rising trend and affecting a population of more than 1.38 lakh in nine districts of the state.

The Brahmaputra was maintaining a rising trend in Sonitpur, Guwahati and Goalpara while its tributaries Dhansiri and Jiabharali were flowing above the danger mark, according to a bulletin issued by the Central Water Commission.

The tribuatries Ranganadi, Subansiri, Dikhow, Kopili, Manas, Beki and Sankosh were also maintaining a rising trend.

In the Barak Valley, rivers Barak, Katakhal and Kushiyara were flowing above the danger mark in Cachar and Karimganj district.

Karimganj district was the worst affected district in the current wave of flood with more than 1.30 lakh people affected with both river Kushiyara and Katakhal flowing above the danger mark at several places, according to a report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The districts affected by the current wave of flood are Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Hojai, Karimganj and Cachar, according to the official flood bulletin.

Altogether 16 relief camps have been opened where 4,239 people have taken shelter while 75 relief distribution points have been set up to distribute materials to the flood affected population.

The overflowing rivers and their tributaries have breached embankments in Cachar, Barpeta Jorhat and Sonitpur districts, submerged roads in Karimganj and Sibsagar districts and severe erosion was reported from Udalguri district.