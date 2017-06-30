IMPHAL: One Assam Rifles trooper was killed and three others were injured in a militant attack on Friday in Manipur's Ukhrul district.

According to informed sources, the attack took place at 4 a.m. in Shangshad area.

No weapons were, however, snatched in the attack, they said.

Reinforcements were rushed for combing operations. But sources fear that the militants have already escaped to their camps across the border.