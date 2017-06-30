PATNA: Vigilance sleuths in Bihar caught red-handed, a police officer who demanded a bribe money of Rs 1.25 lakh from a complainant to register an FIR.

“After receiving a complaint about a police official demanding a hefty bribe, we first verified it and then formed a team to catch him red-handed. The police offcier was caught in the act of receiving the bribe money at the police station,” said Maharaja Kanishk Kumar Singh, the DSP of Bihar Vigilance Bureau, who was involved in the operation.

Vigilance sleuths dressed in plain clothes reportedly surrounded the Beur police station on Thursday morning as Kumar went in to hand over the money to the SHO. Just as Yadav was receiving the cash, the officers walked in and arrested him.

Yadav had allegedly sought Rs 1.25 lakh from Amarendra Kumar, a resident of Kachchi Dargah in Patna City area, to register an FIR following an alleged attack on him. Kumar was injured when some people allegedly attacked him over a dispute pertaining to a plot of land.

The SHO had registered an FIR lodged by the other party. However, when Kumar approached the police, the SHO demanded a bribe to register an FIR, sources said.

Rakesh Kumar Yadav, the station house officer (SHO) of Beur police station in the state capital, was placed under suspension soon after his arrest. He was subjected to an hour-long interrogation by a team of vigilance officials. Later, he was sent to the Beur Central Jail, sources said.

This is the 41st trap laid by the state Vigilance Bureau till June this year, said the DSP.

Beur police station made news earlier this month when three policemen stationed there were dismissed for allegedly shielding the liquor mafia. DIG (Central Range) had placed Vishwambhar Prasad and Sunil Kumar, both sub-inspectors, and Shravan Kumar, an ASI under suspension on the recommendation of Patna SSP Manu Maharaaj.