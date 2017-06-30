RAIPUR: A police officer of Deputy Inspector General's rank, leading the fight against Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region has turned the insurgent's tactic of broadcasting audio messages, against the red brigade.

“How many teachers, doctors, engineers, pilots and other professionals have you created from the areas where your diktat runs supreme during the past five decades? Tell us how many hospitals, health centres are functioning there?” Ratanlal Dangi a 2003-batch IPS officer asked the insurgents over recorded audio clippings that were broadcast as response to the banners and posters put up by the Maoists at several interior areas of the Bastar region seeking people’s support for their movement.

“Of late, it was seen that the Naxalites had resorted to the use different media and were floating their audio messages on it. So why shouldn't the police hit back with the same tactic," he asked.

Through the audio clippings, he challenged the Maoists to cite any significant accomplishments they have made in the 50 years of the Naxalbari movement.

"What have you done for the poor tribals during the past five decades? You began this movement with jal jangal jameen, but attained nothing? Was killing over 3000 people your exalted aim? Are you celebrating to keep the upcoming generation illiterate and malnourished by blasting schools and anganwadis,” the officer was heard saying on the recorded audio.

The officer wrapped-up his message by asking the insurgents to join hands with the state for the development of tribal persons and the region, and desist from engaging in bloodshed.

On June 23, security forces launched a 72-hour long operation against the Maoists that killed about 20 insurgents.

CPI-Maoist holds sway in the jungles of Bastar region that comprise seven districts and sprawls 40,000 sq km.

Bastar’s geography is very different from other parts of the country. And the forces deployed in the region work under very tough conditions. The Maoists are believed to be active in at least 20 states. However, they are most active in Chhattisgarh, and have been waging war on the government and security forces for more than three decades.