NEW DELHI: Senior advocate K K Venugopal's name has been cleared for appointment as the Attorney General for India, following the decision of Mukul Rohatgi to step down as the top law officer.

A decision to appoint the 86-year-old veteran lawyer as the successor of Rohatgi was discussed before the departure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a visit to the US, Netherlands and Portugal.

Sources said that "Venugopal had a meeting with Modi before his departure for a three-nation tour".

When contacted and asked about his priority as the Attorney General, Venugopal said, "I will speak only after the notification is issued."

