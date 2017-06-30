MANDYA: Security has been beefed around Krishna Raja Sagara reservoir in the drought-hit Mandya district of Karnataka, after farmers' organisations threatened to lay siege to it over alleged release of water to the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu.

Protesters said it was "unfortunate" that the government was releasing water to the neighbouring state, even as Mandya was reeling under severe drought in the wake of a deficient monsoon.

Farmers had been holding demonstrations in Maddur and Mandya towns of the district.

Activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike blocked Mysuru-Bengaluru Road and were raising slogans against the government.

Irrigation Department Superintending Engineer Vijaykumar clarified that the water was being released to Bengaluru to supply drinking water to residents there, and not for Tamil Nadu. The officers requested farmers not to protest.

President of Mandya District Raitha Hithrakshana Samithi, Dr G Madegowda threatened to intensify protests in response to any further release of water of water. He said officers were lying to farmers.

The district, historically prone to droughts, has witnessed several incidents of crop failures due to lack of irrigation water.