Nobody listens to our orders, says Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India J S Khehar, while refusing to grant urgent hearing on a PIL seeking reforms in the police force across the country, on Wednesday said, “Nobody listens to our orders.”

“Police reforms are going on and on. Nobody listens to our orders,” the Bench said when Ashwini Kumar Upadhya, lawyer and Delhi BJP spokesperson, sought an urgent hearing.

The plea sought directions to states and the Centre to implement reforms in the police force, including a fixed tenure for senior officers, and demanded that the Central and State governments and the Law Commission implement police reforms and the Model Police Act, 2006, to ensure an effective and impartial police system.

“Arbitrary and unaccountable functioning of the police has led to complete alienation of many citizens from the state... State governments have been habitually abusing their powers to drop serious criminal charges against their supporters and foist false cases against their opponents,” said the plea.