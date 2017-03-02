Home Nation

Nobody listens to our orders, says Supreme Court

Chief Justice of India J S Khehar, while refusing to grant urgent hearing on a PIL seeking reforms in the police force across the country, on Wednesday said, “Nobody listens to our orders.”

Published: 02nd March 2017 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2017 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of the Supreme Court premises. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India J S Khehar, while refusing to grant urgent hearing on a PIL seeking reforms in the police force across the country, on Wednesday said, “Nobody listens to our orders.”

“Police reforms are going on and on. Nobody listens to our orders,” the Bench said when Ashwini Kumar Upadhya, lawyer and Delhi BJP spokesperson, sought an urgent hearing.

The plea sought directions to states and the Centre to implement reforms in the police force, including a fixed tenure for senior officers, and demanded that the Central and State governments and the Law Commission implement police reforms and the Model Police Act, 2006, to ensure an effective and impartial police system.

“Arbitrary and unaccountable functioning of the police has led to complete alienation of many citizens from the state... State governments have been habitually abusing their powers to drop serious criminal charges against their supporters and foist false cases against their opponents,” said the plea.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
17 dead in fire at a hotel in Delhi's Karol Bagh, 35 injured
New Delhi Rescue efforts being after a massive fire broke out at a hotel at Karol Bagh area in New Delhi Feb. 12 2019. At least 17 people were killed and several injured after a fire at a hotel. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi fire: 17 dead, Govt orders probe
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp