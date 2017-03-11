Home Nation

Badal defeats Amarinder in Lambi; Amarinder triumphs in Patiala

Badal, 89, won comfortably by a margin of 22,770 votes over the Congress party's Amarinder Singh, who is set to be the new Chief Minister.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh. | PTI File Photo

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Saturday defeated Amarinder Singh in the Lambi assembly seat by a margin of over 22,000 votes. But Amarinder Singh won the Patiala-Urban seat comfortably.

However, Amarinder was the clear winner from his traditional assembly constituency of Patiala-Urban.

He won the Patiala seat by 52,407 votes, defeating his Aam Aadmi Party rival, Balbir Singh.

Gen J.J. Singh, a former Army chief and ex-Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, who was the Shiromani Akali Dal candidate from Patiala-Urban seat, forfeited his security deposit in the election.

The ex-General polled only 11,677 votes compared to Amarinder's 72,586 votes.

