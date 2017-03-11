Badal defeats Amarinder in Lambi; Amarinder triumphs in Patiala

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Saturday defeated Amarinder Singh in the Lambi assembly seat by a margin of over 22,000 votes. But Amarinder Singh won the Patiala-Urban seat comfortably.

Badal, 89, won comfortably by a margin of 22,770 votes over the Congress party's Amarinder Singh, who is set to be the new Chief Minister.

However, Amarinder was the clear winner from his traditional assembly constituency of Patiala-Urban.

He won the Patiala seat by 52,407 votes, defeating his Aam Aadmi Party rival, Balbir Singh.

Gen J.J. Singh, a former Army chief and ex-Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, who was the Shiromani Akali Dal candidate from Patiala-Urban seat, forfeited his security deposit in the election.

The ex-General polled only 11,677 votes compared to Amarinder's 72,586 votes.