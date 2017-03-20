Home Nation

Irom Sharmila reiterates her resolve to quit politics but wants her party PRJA to survive

On her post-election plans, Sharmila said she wanted to 'lobby the whole world against the draconian AFSPA

Published: 20th March 2017 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2017 09:42 PM   |  A+A-

Irom Sharmila (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who is spending a post-election sabbatical in Kerala, said on Monday that the people of Manipur are hypnotised by the system of money and muscle-power based electoral politics.

Participating in a meet-the-press programme organised by the Kesari Memorial Journalists' Trust here, she reiterated her resolve to quit politics, but added that she wanted her political outfit—the Peoples' Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA)—to survive.

''When people let me down, I felt really shattered. If you don't want me to involve in politics and don't want to use your right to choice correctly, then let it be,'' she said on her electoral debacle in the recently-concluded Assembly polls in which she managed to win only 90 votes. ''And I myself want to get free of it if they don't want it,'' she added.

Sharmila, who arrived in the state capital on Monday morning, met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the afternoon. She said the Kerala CM assured her of his support in her struggle against the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA). She also met CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

On her post-election plans, Sharmila said she wanted to ''lobby the whole world'' against the draconian AFSPA. ''What I really want from the world is mutual sharing of life, worries and happiness; mutual dependence, mutual respect, enjoying together the beauties of the universe,'' Sharmila said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Irom Sharmila AFSPA Manipur PRJA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp