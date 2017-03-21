NEW DELHI: The Ayodhya issue should be resolved at the earliest and a temple built with the involvement of all Indians, a top RSS leader today said after the Supreme Court suggested that the matter should be settled through negotiations.

RSS functionary Dattatreya Hosabale said that the Hindutva outfit will support the decision taken by 'Dharam Sansad', which organised the Ram Janambhumi movement.

"It (Ram temple issue) is to be decided by the Dharam Sansad as they are the people who organised the entire Ram Janambhumi movement and the parties who went to the court.

"RSS will not decide. RSS will go by the Dharam Sansad's decision. The issue should be settled at the earliest and a grand temple should be erected through the involvement of all Indians," Hosabale said.

RSS Prachar Pramukh Manmohan Vaidya said a Ram temple at Ayodhya should be built either throught dialogue or through a legislation.

"Ram temple should be constructed either through a dialouge process or a legislation," he told PTI.

The Supreme Court today said that the Ayodhya temple dispute is a sensitive and sentimental issue and asked all parties concerned to sit together for finding a solution to the controversial matter.

A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said that such religious issues can be solved through negotiations and suggested that the CJI was ready to take up the task of mediating to arrive at an amicable settlement

The observations came after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy mentioned the matter seeking an urgent hearing.

Swamy said that it has been over six years and the matter needed to be heard at the earliest.

On February 26 last year, the apex court had allowed Swamy to intervene in the pending matters relating to the Ayodhya title dispute with his plea seeking construction of Ram temple at the site of the demolished disputed structure.