LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has relieved all non-government advisers, chairmen, deputy chairmen and members in corporations, committees and departments of their charges with effect from today.

He yesterday ordered to "terminate the services of all the non-government advisers, chairmen, deputy chairmen, members in corporations, different committees and department and relieve them", official sources said.

Acting on the Chief Minister's directive, an order was issued by state Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar.

"All principal secretaries, secretaries and officials have been asked to comply with the directives," the order issued by the Chief secretary said.

Previous Samajwadi Party government had appointed over 80 such advisers, chairmen/vice chairmen and members, who included party workers and eminent personalities of their fields, in government department/ corporations.

They were enjoying the status of state minister with all the benefits meant for the state minister.

After humiliating defeat of Samajwadi Party, many such advisers including former chief secretary Alok Ranjan, who was adviser to CM, chairman of Urdu Academy, Nawaz Deobani, Chairman of Bhasha, Gopal Das Neeraj, chairman of Hindi Sansthan, Uday Pratap Yadav and 20 others had resigned.

However, there were over 60 others, who were continuing on their posts and enjoying the benefits.

The state government has not yet taken any decision on Chairmen of different commissions including state minority commission, state backward commission, state women commission and others.