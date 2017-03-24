HAZRATGANJ: An FIR has been registered in Uttar Pradesh’s Hazratganj against filmmaker and Farah Khan's husband Shirish Kunder for his tweet against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Slamming the Centre’s decision to appoint Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath as the new Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Kunder, has called Yogi Adityanath a ‘goon’.

In the now-deleted tweets, Kunder wrote, “Hoping a goon will stop rioting once he's allowed to rule is like expecting a rapist to stop raping once he's allowed to rape."

He did not stop here, the next tweet read, “Going by the logic of making a goon as CM so that he behaves, Dawood can be CBI director. And Mallya - RBI Governor.”

This is not the first time that the director has voiced out his opinion on Twitter.

Earlier in 2016, he reacted on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ as he wrote, “If you block their nose, they will breathe from the mouth. Doesn’t mean they are enjoying it.”