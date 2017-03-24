NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met BJP MPs from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Goa as part of the exercise to hold regular interactions with the Parliamentarians to involve them in promoting the Central schemes. The Prime Minister has asked the MPs to spend more time in their respective constituencies. With Rajasthan and Gujarat bracing up for Assembly elections, the Prime Minister told the MPs that they should live up to the expectations of the electorate.

The BJP chief Amit Shah was also part of the deliberations. The party MPs from Daman & Diu and Andaman and Nicobar Islands also attended the meeting with the Prime Minister. The meeting was held at the residence of the Prime Minister over breakfast. The Prime Minister has met the BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Incidentally, the Prime Minister had exhorted the BJP MPs to attend the Parliament, while telling them that he would call them for a meeting at a short notice.

Gujarat is heading for the Assembly elections this year along with the Congress ruled Himachal Pradesh. Rajasthan along with Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh will go for the state polls later next year, while Karnataka is slated for poll early next year.

The BJP later in a statement stated that the MPs shared the developmental works they have carried out in their respective Parliamentary constituencies. The Prime Minister asked the MPs to reach the benefits of the pro-poor Central schemes to the people. The BJP patriarch L K Advani, who is also an Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar in Gujarat, attended the meeting. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar was also present in the meeting.