BHOPAL Over 50 blasts and raging fire were reported from an ordnance factory in Khamaria area of Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday evening. However, no casualty or injuries were reported.

Spread across 50 acres, the factory located 370 km from Bhopal is a defence ministry unit which is engaged in production of major ammunition, including the 125 mm anti-tank ammunition with Russian cooperation.

The series of blasts started at around 6.30 pm and led to fire, 90% of which was doused by dozens of fire tenders by 9 pm. Jabalpur district collector M Chaudhary, who was present at the spot with the SP MS Sikarwar, said that no casualty or injury had been caused by the incident. A probe would be launched into the incident soon, he said.

The district administration and police, however, were on alert all through the night outside the factory. The blasts and fire took place at F3 section of the factory, particularly in building 323 and 324, where major ammunition was stocked. As a precautionary measure, residents of some of the localities near the factory were shifted to safer places.

The Saturday evening incident took place just a day after three minor blasts took place at the ordnance factory at Itarsi town of Hoshangabad district in Madhya Pradesh.