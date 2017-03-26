Bikaner rape case: Victim forced to take abortion pills, diagnosed with cancer

By ANI

BIKANER: The victim of Bikaner rape case has been diagnosed with cancer after sustaining bruises and injuries in her private parts due to sexual assault, where she was also forced to consume abortion pills by the perpetrators.

The minor girl is currently undergoing treatment at a Bikaner's medical hospital in cancer research centre.

The victim’s mother said that the girl sustained injuries on her private parts because of the sexual assault which led to cancer.

The matter came into light after the minor girl's father alleged that his daughter was raped by eight teachers of a private school who also made a video of the heinous act.

The alleged incident occurred in April 2015 and the FIR was registered on Friday after the girl's father file a complaint with the Nokha Police.

Following the complaint, the police is in the process of carrying out searches at multiple places to arrest eight accused teachers.

The father of the 13-year-old girl alleged that the teachers were sexually assaulting his daughter for last one year and also threatened her of dire consequences if she informs anyone about it.

Taking cognizance of the Bikaner sexual assault case, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria yesterday dubbed it a serious offence, saying that it should not be overlooked.

"This has come out in counter of a case, but charges are very serious and can't be denied," Kataria told ANI.