Home Nation

Facebook restores controversial poem of noted Bengali poet Srijato Bandyopadhyay

Meanwhile, in another post today, Srijato thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Manata Banerjee, the media and others for standing by him.

Published: 26th March 2017 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2017 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Poet Srijato Bandopadhyay (Photo | facebook.com/srijato.speaks.3)

Poet Srijato Bandopadhyay (Photo | facebook.com/srijato.speaks.3)

KOLKATA:  A day after 'accidentally' removing the controversial poem of noted Bengali poet Srijato Bandyopadhyay, Facebook authorities has restored it.

"The post was accidentally removed and has now been restored. This was a mistake, and we are sorry," a Facebook spokesperson said today.

The 12-line poem titled 'Abhishap' (Curse), posted in Facebook on March 19, was removed after a Siliguri student lodged a criminal case against the poet for allegedly hurting the sentiment of the Hindus.

The student, a member of a group 'Hindu Samhati', had in his complaint said the poem, particularly its last two lines, hurt Hindu sentiments.

Srijato was trolled in Facebook after the poem was posted and the poet sought police protection saying some of the comments were threatening in nature.

Meanwhile, in another post today, Srijato thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Manata Banerjee, the media and others for standing by him.

In the post, he said that he faced a lot in the past one week - "From argument to censure, from censure to quarrel, from quarrel to insult, from insult to threat".

But, besides that, he said that he also got support from people many of whom he did not know.

"These people were not just supporting me. They were raising their voice in favour of democracy.... They were taking a stand against fundamentalism and for freedom of speech. I am indebted to them," said the poet. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
facebook Srijato Bandyopadhyay Abhishap
Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp