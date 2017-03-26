SRINAGAR: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (Jail), Abdul Bhat’s two sons were abducted by terrorists last night in Budgam's Chadoora in Jammu and Kashmir, however, were released later.



Bhat’s vehicle was also set ablaze by the terrorists, who threatened his kin and later fled in a car after firing a few rounds.



Meanwhile, last night two terrorist snatched loaded AK-47 assault rifle of Private Security Official (PSO) of Maulana Syed Athar Dehlavi, a Delhi-based Muslim cleric and the chairman of Anjuman Minhaje Rasool.



According to reports, the terrorist attacked the officer Mohammed Hanief with chilli powder and fled with the weapon.



This is being seen as the first such case in the last two decades.



In the process, one policeman got injured. The officer was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital. He had to receive 8 to 19 stitches on his head.



One amongst the two terrorist has been arrested and identified as Masood Ahmed Malik of Shopian, however, the other fled with rifle.



The incident took place near Mandir Masjid Point near Jewel Chowk here.



In the view of the incident all Nakkas have been alerted and asked to check all outgoing vehicles.