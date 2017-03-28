ROHTAK: In a brazen daylight shooting, two men in women's clothing opened fire outside the district court complex here today, killing an associate of gangster Ramesh Lohar who had come there for a case hearing.



Five persons, including Lohar and a lawyer, were injured in the incident which police suspect was a fallout of inter-gang rivalry.



The two men, who were wearing salwar-kameez, fired nearly 15 rounds outside the court complex apparently targeting Lohar, who had been brought to the court by police in connection with an attempt to murder case.



The attackers escaped on a motorcycle after the incident, police said.



"The deceased was identified as Sanjit, an accomplice of Ramesh Lohar," a Rohtak police officer, said.



"Lohar also sustained bullet injuries in feet," he said.



The injured were rushed to PGIMS, Rohtak.



A large contingent of police personnel reached the spot and cordoned off the complex. Police recorded the statement of eye witnesses.



"A case under relevant provisions of the law has been registered and further investigation is on," the officer



A manhunt for the accused has been launched, he said, adding prima facie, the incident appears to be a fallout of an ongoing gang war between Lohar and his rival gangster, identified as Kala.