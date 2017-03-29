NEW DELHI: The practice of deploying 'Suraksha Sahayaks' with the officers of Central Armed Police Forces like CRPF and BSF has been discontinued, Rajya Sabha was informed today.



The 'Suraksha Sahayaks' practice has been discontinued through an order by the Ministry of Home Affairs on March 6, 2014, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply.



The 'Sahayaks' were attached to officers and junior commissioned officers. A sahayak's tasks included working with the officer or JCO for various duties.



There has been a raging controversy over use of Sahayaks or helpers by some army officers as their servants, leading to a demand that the practice should be discontinued in the army too.