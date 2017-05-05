Test fire of Agni II missile fails to meet all desired parameters

By ANI

BALASORE (ODISHA): India’s medium-range nuclear-capable Agni-II missile did not score full marks in the user trial by the army.



The user trial of the surface to surface missile was conducted from a mobile launcher at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) on Abdul Kalam Island at around 10:20 am on Thursday.



“The user trial of the nuclear capable Agni-II missile with range of over 2000 kilometers is reported to have fallen short of the desired parameters,” said sources.



This was a user trial done by the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), which is a specially raised missile-handling unit of the Indian Army. The SFC is tasked to handle all the strategic missiles of the country.



The previous test of Agni-II conducted in 2014 was a success. It is a part of the Agni series of missiles.