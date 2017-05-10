Home Nation

Centre calls meet for rules on Genetically Modified food

With no regulation on import of processed GM food like corn and oil, Union environment ministry has now called for a meeting.

Published: 10th May 2017

Corn | Reuters

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With no regulation on import of processed Genetically Modified (GM)  food like corn and oil, Union environment ministry has now called for a meeting with all concerned ministries and stakeholders at the earliest for framing regulation.

The issue was discussed in the Environment Ministry’s Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) last month and it was suggeste    d to convene a meeting with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) at the earliest to understand and resolve this issue of processed GM food.

The committee was of the view that currently there is a vacuum with respect to GM processed foods in the country and it was also agreed that GEAC should look into applications related to import of GM processed food till FSSAI comes with regulations.

