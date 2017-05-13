Stormy weather claims eight lives, leaves 14 injured in south Bengal districts

By PTI

KOLKATA: Eight persons were killed and 14 injured in a nor'wester that hit a number of south Bengal districts this evening.

Lightning claimed seven lives in East and West Burdwan districts. Four were killed at Mongolkot, Galsi, Ausgram and Purbasthali in East Burdwan, while the toll was three in West Burdwan district -- one in Jamuria and two in Salanpur.

Another person was killed when an uprooted tree fell on him at Para in Purulia district, while ten were injured, official sources from the three districts said.

The other districts to be hit by the nor'wester were Birbhum, Bankura, Murshidabad, Nadia, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata.

Officials said a large number of trees were either uprooted or had their branches broken as a squall accompanied by thundershower hit the districts.

Train services of both Eastern and South Eastern Railways were badly hit with a number of trains delayed, inconveniencing commuters.

Airport sources said flights were also affected in the thunderstorm this evening.

One person was injured and five vehicles damaged as a portion of a wedding pandal at Narkeldanga in the city collapsed during the squall, police said.

Two others were injured near Lake Town area when a branch broke off and fell on a moving three wheeler.

An IPL match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens in the city was also delayed due to the nor'wester.