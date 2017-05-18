BJP workers will camp at polling booths in Bengal for expansion programme, says Kailash Vijayvargia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP is embarking on a major organisational expansion in West Bengal, with the saffron outfit designating 1500 workers to spread the party footprints in the state. With the BJP chief Amit Shah having signalled saffron push in the eastern state by launching the campaign from the Nuxalbari this month.

“The BJP will be following up on the successful campaign of the party chief. As many as 1500 party workers will camp at various polling booths in the state for 15 days as part of the expansion programme. Besides spreading awareness about the ideology of the party ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay, the 1500 workers will enlist new members in the party,” said Kailash Vijayvargia, the BJP national general secretary and in-charge for West Bengal.

The BJP leader stated that the party will give voice to the tribals, Dalits and marginalised in the state. Incidentally, the tribal couple -- Raju Maheli and Geeta Maheli – who had hosted Shah over lunch in Nuxalbari had afterwards joined the Trinamool Congress. “The fact that the tribal couple was pressurised to join the TMC after Shah visited them in Nuxalbari show that the tribals and Dalits do not enjoy freedom in the state. The BJP will strongly work for the rights of the tribals and Dalits in the state,” added Vijayvargia.

The BJP leader also hoped that the “ruling TMC will not be able to unleash political violence at the times of elections conducted by the Election Commission of India unlike the local body polls”.