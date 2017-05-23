Home Nation

Bihar BJP heavyweights Shatrughan Sinha, Sushil engage in bitter Twitter war

A day after a bitter Twitter war between two senior BJP leaders Shatrughan Sinha and Sushil Kumar Modi, Modi today denied that he had named anyone or any leader in his tweet.

Published: 23rd May 2017 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2017 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor-turned-BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha. (File |AFP)

By PTI

PATNA: A day after a bitter Twitter war between two senior BJP leaders Shatrughan Sinha and Sushil Kumar Modi, Modi today denied that he had named anyone or any leader in his tweet.

"A guilty mind is always suspicious. I did neither name anyone nor any leader.

I just mentioned the word BJP's 'Shatru' (enemy of BJP)," he told reporters indirectly taking a dig at the actor-politician.

When pointed out that the word 'Shatru' was mentioned in inverted comma in his yesterday's tweet, senior BJP leader said that "Shatru to inverted hota hai (Shatru (enemy) will be put in inverted always)."

Asked about action against the Patna Saheb MP, Modi made it clear that the issue of an MP did not come under the jurisdiction of the party's state unit. "It is the central leadership which has jurisdiction to take action against any MP," he said.

Angry over the use of word "Gaddar" (traitor) for him by Sushil Modi, second-term Lok Sabha member from Patna Saheb, Shatrughan Sinha fired fresh salvos at him. "To comment on utterances out of frustration & desperation made against me by some vested interests & spoilers of inner party democracy," he twitted. "Some people who are wholly & solely responsible for our party's debacle in Bihar r today crying hoarse, hoping to regain their lost image," he further wrote on the micro blogging site. "Hope wish & pray that our dashing dynamic action hero Prime Minister @narendramodi & our hon'ble President of @BJP4India will take notice," Sinha who served as Union Health minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, said. Bihar BJP president Nityanand Rai apparently disapproving Shatrughan Sinha's utterances said, "Nobody should utter anything opposed to the party's view." With two senior BJP leaders locked in a bitter fight, the RJD and JD(U) tookm an aim at the saffron party.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav took a dig at Sushil Modi through a Tweet: howcome a person calling a senior leader a "Shatru" be himself "sushil" (humble)? JD(U) state spokesman Neeraj Kumar referred to the use of a harsh word like "Gaddar" for a senior MP and said this showed the character of the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sushil Kumar Modi Twitter war Senior BJP leaders Shatrughan Sinh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
India rubbishes Pakistan's claim of Indian submarine in its waters
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp