Home Nation

Gujarat: PM Modi to inaugurate African bank meet today

The sessions will primarily focus on agriculture, healthcare, e-governance, renewable energy, skill development and education, trade and investment, and manufacturing.

Published: 23rd May 2017 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2017 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Reuters File Photo

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In a bid to strengthen economic ties with Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will inaugurate the annual meeting of the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Gujarat.

The event will take place at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

The President of African Development Bank - Mr. Akinwumi Adesina has said that the core theme of the Annual Meeting is ‘Transforming Agriculture for wealth creation in Africa’.

“The main focus of the meeting will be on achieving sustainable growth with High 5s- strategy- which include agriculture, energy, industrialization, regional connectivity and improved quality of life,” said Adesina.

“This is the largest event of the Bank, which would witness about 3 thousand delegates from 81 member countries. This is the first time that African Development Bank is holding its annual meetings in India with a view to bolstering ties,” he added According to reports, India is also organizing an Africa India Cooperation event on the side-lines of the main event.

The sessions will primarily focus on agriculture, healthcare, e-governance, renewable energy, skill development and education, trade and investment, and manufacturing.

The government has also organised an exhibition during the annual meetings of the Bank with an objective to showcase the capabilities of Indian companies in terms of technology, innovation, and start-ups for African countries.

India joined the African Development Fund (ADF) in 1982 and the AfDB in 1983 starting a long history of cooperation spanning over 30 years.

Prime Minister Modi, who is on a two day Gujarat visit, had launched a series of development projects at Kandla Port and dedicated a Pumping Station on Narmada Sub-canal near Bhachau in Kutch district yesterday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GujaratPM ModiAfrican Bank meet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina beats Spain 4-3. Here are the best moments from the match..
A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar
Tamil Nadu CM visits Cyclone Gaja-affected areas
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 30, 1947
As Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' released today amid much fanfare, many celebrities caught up with the movie in the morning. Let us take a look at what the celebrities had to say about '2.0'.
Sivakarthikeyan to KV Anand: Kollywood give their verdict for Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp