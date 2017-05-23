JK: Massive ammunition cache recovered from militants gunned down in Naugam

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from the four terrorists, who were gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir’s Naugam sector.



Top sources said that the four militants were highly trained and were tasked to carry out a major Fidayeen strike somewhere in Kashmir, adding that the amount of arms and ammo which was recovered from them indicates their plan of carrying out the major strike.



The recoveries from the militants include AK47 rifles and AK 47 ammo, UBGL grenades, hand grenades, GPS and wireless sets, Pakistan made medicine and dry fruits, binoculars, wire cutters and matrix sheets.



Sources said the militants were from Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit.



Four terrorists were killed and three soldiers lost their lives after the Indian Army launched an operation to foil an infiltration bid in Naugam sector on Saturday.



The fierce encounter began when alert troops intercepted a group of infiltrators near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district's Naugam on Saturday.



Union Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday hailed the Indian troops for successfully foiling the infiltration bid by terrorists along the LoC in the Naugam sector.



Asserting that the nation is proud of its soldiers, Jaitley took to Twitter to state that the infiltration bid by terrorists in Naugam has been successfully foiled. He also paid tributes to the three soldiers who lost their lives in the anti-terror operation.



Pakistani forces, particularly its Border Action Team (BAT) have been indulged in a number on incidents of unprovoked firing from across the LoC. A sharp increase in Pakistan-backed firing and overnight shelling along the LoC has been witnessed.