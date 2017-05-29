Home Nation

CBSE results: Government schools fare better; Hyderabad boy scores 98.8 percent

Students from government schools performed better than those in private schools according to the the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results announced on Sunday.

Students celebrating after CBSE results announced. (PTI)

As much as 82.29 per cent of the total students who appeared for Class 12th exams from government-run schools passed, against just 79.27 per cent of those from private schools. Raksha Gopal, of Amity International school, Noida topped in the country by scoring 99.6 per cent while Bhumi Sawant from Chandigarh secured the second position with 99.4 per cent followed by Aditya Jain from the same state with 99.2 per cent.

While the CBSE failed to give an insight into the marks scored by students of individual southern states, various private schools in the capital city of Hyderabad announced names of toppers. Pranshul Thakur, a science stream student of Delhi Public School, Nacharam in the city scored a whopping 98.8 per cent. Thakur told Express that he planned to study engineering but, unlike the scores of others who pursue the field in hopes of attaining high-paying software job, he wants to get into research and development.
Other city toppers include Karthic Bharadwaj, a science stream student of Meridian School, Banjara Hills who scored 96 per cent.

Shruti Nagarajan, of P Obul Reddy Public School, a commerce student, scored 97 per cent, while Ruchira Ravirala of science stream also scored 96 per cent and Prateeksha Menon of humanities stream scored 93 per cent.

