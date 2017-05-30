Girls outshine boys in class XII Gujarat Board exam

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Girls outperformed boys in Class XII (general stream) Gujarat Board examination, the results of which were declared today.

The passing percentage of girls was 70.88 as against 47.28 of boys. The total pass percentage stood at 56.82.

The result of the Class X11 (general stream) exam were announced on the website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB). A total 2,81,256 students, or 56.82 per cent, passed out of 5,05,651 students who appeared for the test as both regular and repeat students, a senior official said.

The pass percentage is a little higher than 55.85 recorded last year, he said.

Among districts, Surat recorded the highest pass percentage at 73.85. Last year too, Surat recorded a pass percentage of 73.50. Chhota Udepur district reported the least number of students passing at 30.81 per cent.

A total 257 students reported more than 90 per cent while a majority of students, or 80,172 obtained between 51-60 per cent.