Home Nation

Interlocution process in Jammu and Kashmir to continue for at least two years, says Dineshwar Sharma

Sharma had told reporters in Jammu yesterday that his visit was fruitful and he would be visiting the State again and again.

Published: 11th November 2017 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2017 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Dineshwar Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The central government appointed interlocutor on Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma on Saturday said the interlocution process would continue for at least two years and described his first visit to the State as “good”.

Talking to New Indian Express on phone today after completing his maiden five-day visit to the State, Sharma said, “It was a good visit”.

“It was my first visit to the State as interlocutor and there would be lot of such visits,” he said.

Sharma wrapped up his five-day visit to the State. He had arrived on first visit to the State on Monday after being appointed as interlocutor by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on October 23 for holding sustained dialogue with stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir.

He spent three days in Valley and two days in Jammu and met many political and apolitical delegations including Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Governor N N Vohra, ruling PDP and BJP delegations, traders, youth, etc.

However, the separatist leaders in Kashmir had refused to meet him saying it was “time buying tactics” of New Delhi while main opposition party National Conference stayed away because the party had not received any invite for talks. The main trader bodies and civil society groups in Kashmir also stayed away from him.

Asked how he sees the progress of his first visit, Sharma said, “You should ask me this question after two years.”

“After one visit, I can’t make any comment,” he said.

In response to a question, Sharma, former IB director, said the interlocution process in the State would carry on for at least two years.

“Do you expect the solution to come in a one meeting or one week? It will take time,” he said.

 “If I remain interlocutor for two years, you ask me this question after two years. However, if I am removed in six months, then I will not have anything to say,” added Sharma.

Earlier, Sharma had told reporters in Jammu yesterday that his visit was fruitful and he would be visiting the State again and again.

Asked whether he was hopeful that Hurriyat would meet him during his next visit to the State, he said, “Let us see.”

In response to a question whether Hurriyat is a stakeholder in dialogue process, Sharma said, “All Indian citizens in Jammu and Kashmir are stakeholders.”

Sharma’s first visit to the State, however, did not general much political heat and enthusiasm among the stakeholders in the Valley and according to political leaders, ex-interlocutor and political analysts it was due to conflicting statements of central ministers on his appointment, non clarity on his mandate and non announcement of Kashmir-specific confidence building measures by the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma interlocuter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
India rubbishes Pakistan's claim of Indian submarine in its waters
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp