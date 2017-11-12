Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Winds of change, says Congress after Chitrakoot bypoll win

The Congress's victory in the Chitrakoot Assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh signals the "winds of change" blowing in the political landscape in the country, Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

Published: 12th November 2017 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2017 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress's victory in the Chitrakoot Assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh signals the "winds of change" blowing in the political landscape in the country, its chief spokesperson said today.
    
Taking to Twitter, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala thanked the voters for reposing faith in the party.
    
"The winds of change are in the air. Many thanks to the people of #Chitrakoot for their faith and trust in the Congress party," Surjewala said.
    
Congress candidate Nilanshu Chaturvedi defeated the ruling BJP's Shankar Dayal Tripathi by a margin of over 14,000 votes today.
    
Chaturvedi polled 66,810 votes as against Tripathi's 52,677 votes, returning officer A P Dwivedi said.
    
Around 65 per cent voting was recorded in the November 9 bypoll, necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Prem Singh (65).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Chitrakoot Assembly bypoll Madhya Pradesh Randeep Singh Surjewala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
India rubbishes Pakistan's claim of Indian submarine in its waters
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp