Home Nation

Devi Awards will lead us to an equitable society: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadanvis

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadanvis said awards like Devi Awards will eventually lead us to a more equitable society. 

Published: 14th November 2017 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2017 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Winners of 11th edition of Devi Awards with Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadanvis and The New Indian Express editorial director Prabhu Chawla in Mumbai on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Describing the Devi Awards as the best way to acknowledge the work of women in changing our society, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadanvis said awards like this will eventually lead us to a more equitable society. Fadnavis presented the awards at the 11th edition of Devi Awards to 11 distinguished women achievers from all walks of life—from films and entertainment to education, social service and politics—here on Monday evening.

 “Countries that have recognised the role of women in progress have prospered. Even the past 5,000 years of Indian history shows that whenever women have been honoured, society has prospered, and whenever 
they have been disrespected, society had seen the lowest points in its existence. 

“Recognising the true power of this 50 per cent of the population will make the world a better place,” Fadnavis said as he presented the awards. 

The awarded included fashion designer Anita Dongre, TV and film actor Shubhangi Gokhale, curator of Indian designs Divya Thakur, financial entrepreneur Rakhee Kapoor Tandon, NCP MP Supriya Sule, actress Kirti Kulhari, ‘right to pee’ activist Mumtaz Shaikh, health activist from tribal area Dr Smith Kolhe, social revolutionary Robin Chaurasiya, children’s activist Renu Gavaskar and nutrition expert Rujuta Divekar.

Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express (of which The Sunday Standard is a part), said, “The Devi Awards have been created to felicitate women who are working to change society through their dedicated efforts but don’t necessarily get recognition for their work.”

The winners were chosen through a rating process conducted by the senior editorial team of The New Indian Express and an independent jury, using transparent methodology. They were selected on the basis of their contribution to their chosen line of work, as well as society in general. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devi Awards The New Indian Express The Sunday Standard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
India rubbishes Pakistan's claim of Indian submarine in its waters
Gallery
Though the supercar’s design bears resemblance to Darth Vader, the design seems to be inspired by Jean Bugatti's Type 57SC Atlantic.(Photo| Facebook/ Bugatti)
$12.5 million Bugatti: The most expensive car ever
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp