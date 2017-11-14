Home Nation

Hindon IAF base on Lashkar radar, says intelligence alert

Intelligence agencies have issued an alert warning that a group of six to seven Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists may attack Indian Air Force bases in Uttar Pradesh, particularly the Hindon IAF base

Hindon IAF base in Uttar Pradesh. AP Photo

By Rakesh K Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Intelligence agencies have issued an alert warning that a group of six to seven Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists may attack Indian Air Force bases in Uttar Pradesh, particularly the IAF base at Hindon in Ghaziabad.According to a detailed threat report issued by external intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) on Sunday, “LeT  has shown interest in launching attacks against Indian Air Force bases in Uttar Pradesh, particularly Hindon, Ghaziabad.”

“Initial input reveals that some militants (probably 6 to 7) in Kashmir are preparing for an attack. The attack is likely to be launched during change of guard in the morning possibly at 0400 hours. Militants are likely to be equipped with AK 47 rifles, grenade launchers and hand grenades,” reads the alert.
The detailed threat report generated by RAW is being further corroborated by the Multi-Agency Centre under the Intelligence Bureau even as the IAF has been asked to further beef up security at its Hindon facility. 

“Having suffered continuous setbacks at the hands of the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir and the overall tightening of the security measures in the hinterland, the LeT is desperate to carry out spectacular action to register its presence again and lift the morale of its demoralised cadre,” an intelligence official said.

The official said recruitment of cadre has also taken a beating as the morale of the terrorist outfit is on a downslide. In addition, the LeT, which collects donations from sympathisers, especially in the Middle East, is also hit when action is not executed for long spells by it.The LeT is an extension of the Pakistan army’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) set up, aimed at targeting India through terror attacks and bleeding the economy through circulation of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) besides radicalisation of youth.In January 2016, another Pakistan-sponsored terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) had attacked the Pathankot airbase.

