Home Nation

Jail inmate alleges convicted godman Ram Rahim enjoying special treatment inside

A jail inmate of convicted god man Ram Rahim Singh revealed that the latter is enjoying inside the prison.

Published: 14th November 2017 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2017 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (File | PTI)

By ANI

ROHTAK: A jail inmate of convicted god man Ram Rahim Singh revealed that the latter is enjoying inside the prison.

Rahul Jain, the bailed out convict told ANI that the attitude of jail authorities towards Ram Rahim is different as compared to other prisoners, as the self-styled god man enjoys more perks and is given special treatment.

“Authorities say that Baba is in the same jail, but no one has seen him there. No one is allowed to go wherever Baba is kept,” Jain said, and added that all other inmates are locked up whenever Ram Rahim is let out of his cell, as he usually goes to the canteen to get water, milk, or juice.

Jain further said that ever since Ram Rahim was admitted in jail, other prisoners are being deprived of basic necessities.

“Since he came, everyone is having a lot of problems. Earlier, we used to freely roam inside the campus, food was also good, but all that changed. Our basic necessities like clothes and shoes also stopped coming in. Our fellow prisoner, Ashok then approached the judge after, who then pulled up the jail authorities. The supply gradually began after that,” Jain said.

Jain also informed that the inmates had also held a strike against the injustice, but it did not change the situation.
 
Jain even rebuffed the reports about Ram Rahim working in the jail.
 
“Jail authorities say he works, but we don’t believe it. Since we have never seen him, he might or might not be working,” he said.

“While rest of the prisoners can only meet visitors for 20 minutes, Ram Rahim's visitors are allowed for two hours,” Jain further divulged.

He also averred that a special vehicle brings food for Ram Rahim and that the authorities also cut out portion from newspapers which castigate the jail administration.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for raping two minors 15 years ago.

Ram Rahim has been handed two sentences of ten years each for the two counts of rape, and is locked up in Haryana’s Sunaria Jail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Rahim Singh Dera Sacha Sauda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp