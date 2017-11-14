Home Nation

No VIP treatment being given to Ram Rahim, says Haryana jail minister

His statement comes hours after a jail inmate, Rahul Jain, said the controversial godman was leading a lavish lifestyle inside Sunaria Jail in Rohtak district.

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (File | PTI)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Jail Minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Tuesday denied a Rohtak prisoner’s allegation that imprisoned Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was being given VIP treatment.

Speaking to ANI, Panwar said, “He isn't being given VIP treatment and is living like any other inmate.”

Panwar’s statement comes hours after a jail inmate, Rahul Jain, said the controversial godman was leading a lavish lifestyle inside Sunaria Jail in Rohtak district.

Earlier in the day, Jain, who is out on bail, told ANI: “Authorities say that Baba is in the same jail, but no one has seen him there. No one is allowed to go wherever Baba is kept.”

He further said whenever Ram Rahim was let out of his cell, prison officials used to lock up other inmates.

Jain also alleged that ever since Dera head had been imprisoned in their jail, other prisoners were being deprived of basic necessities.

"Earlier, we used to freely roam inside the campus, food was also good, but all that has changed. Our basic necessities like clothes and shoes have also stopped coming in," Jain said.

Jain said they had protested against the “injustice”, but it did not change the situation.

He also rebuffed the reports about Ram Rahim working in the jail.

"While rest of the prisoners can only meet visitors for 20 minutes, Ram Rahim gets two hours with his visitors," Jain further divulged.

Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment by a special CBI court in August after he was proven guilty of raping two minors 15 years ago.

