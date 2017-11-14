Home Nation

Rain, snow in Jammu and Kashmir will help reduce Delhi smog, pollution level: MeT official

New Delhi is presently battling the smog and rising air pollution, prompting the AAP government to again go for the odd-even formula to bring some respite to the people.

Tourists ride cycles amid mog and air pollution that reached high levels in New Delhi on Sunday.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir would help to reduce the smog and pollutant level in the national capital and adjoining areas, Director Metrological Department Kashmir Sonam Lotus said Tuesday.

“The rain and snowfall in Kashmir and upper reaches of the State would help improve the weather conditions in Delhi,” Lotus told the New Indian Express.

“The wind direction would change and pick up the speed. It would help in reducing the smog and all pollutants in air in the national capital,” Lotus remarked.

The valley state is likely to receive rain and snowfall from this evening.

Lotus said that light to moderate rainfall is expected in plains and the snowfall in upper valley to reach areas including famous ski resort of Gulmarg.

The weather change thus would not only bring respite from the dry spell in Valley but to also provide relief to Delhiites.

Kashmir is witnessing dry spell for over two months now.

“There have been dry spells in past also. During 2016 and 2017, Valley witnessed the longest dry spells in past couple of decades,” Lotus said.

According to him, there is an increasing trend in the dry spells and it may be because of the global climatic conditions and other reasons.

Meanwhile, Leh in Ladakh region was the coldest place in the State.

The night temperature in Leh dropped to minus 6.3 degrees Celsius, a weather department official said.

He said in Kargil town of Ladakh, the night temperature was recorded at minus 5.2 degrees celsius.

However, there was a slight improvement in the night temperature in Srinagar, which recorded the coldest night of the season yesterday.

Jammu and Kashmir Rainfall and Snowfall Delhi Smog

