Home Nation

Indore man declares himself as king of unclaimed strip near Egypt, plans to rule it online

Suyash Dixit, a 24-year-old software engineer in Indore, has declared himself as the king of an unclaimed strip of 2072 square kilometers of land between Egypt and Sudan.

Published: 17th November 2017 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2017 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Suyash has also declared his father Rakesh Dixit as the prime minister and the army chief of this lifeless place. He has also designed a flag for his kingdom. (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

INDORE: Suyash Dixit, a 24-year-old software engineer in Indore, has declared himself as the king of an unclaimed strip of 2072 square kilometers of land between Egypt and Sudan.

Self claimed King of this 'no man’s land', Suyash has founded the idea of the first 'virtual governance of a kingdom' and named it as 'Kingdom of Dixit', which will be ruled online from India.

The piece of land which he is claiming to be the King is presently not under the authority of any country.

Suyash has claimed that he has also sent a mail to the United Nations, proclaiming the strip as a new country 'Kingdom of Dixit'. The UN, however, has not replied to his proclamation yet.

“I want to run a country on a community basis. I want to work for humanity in this Kingdom not for any religion. I went to the location which was adventurous and equally dangerous. I have designed a flag for my kingdom as well. We will provide free shelter to the people living in nearby areas to bring population to our kingdom,” Suyash told ANI.

Reportedly, this Indore boy has received more than 800 applications from people across the world to be the citizens of his kingdom and has been receiving over a thousand friend requests on his social media website.

Suyash has also declared his father Rakesh Dixit as the prime minister and the army chief of this lifeless place. He has also designed a flag for his kingdom.

He has also appealed to all the nations in the world including India to help in providing basic facilities in this land.

“I am feeling very proud for my son. He was always so innovative. This place is going to be crime free and tax free,” Suyash’s father said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KING Kingdom of Dixit virtual governance Rakesh Dixit  Suyash Dixit software engineer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp