"War" against NDTV group motivated because of Gujarat 2002 riots coverage: Journalist N Ram

Published: 18th November 2017 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2017 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Noted journalist and chairman of the Hindu Group, N Ram, today alleged the "war" against the NDTV group is "motivated" because of its coverage of the Gujarat riots of 2002.

Ram, during a discussion at the Tata Literature Live festival here, also said the present government has learnt the art of "targeting" its political opponents as well as the media.

The government has denied that the investigation against NDTV is due to any vendetta, and said it is an off-shoot of continuing investigations by the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate since 2011.

Senior government sources also maintain that the inquiries in this connection were initiated by the IT Department in 2011 during the previous Congress-led UPA government.

Ram alleged the investigation "is clearly motivated, it is clearly (to do), I think, with their coverage of Gujarat, of what happened in Gujarat in 2002." "I think one of the most objectionable features today is the discriminatory attitude and targeting political enemies. I can say on behalf of many media colleagues, for example, the war against NDTV," he said.

He said the government targeting a media house is as "bad" as a corrupt deal, "if not worse." He was also severely critical of demonetisation.

"What was said and what was achieved? Politically it seemed to have delivered some dividends to the ruling party," he said.

