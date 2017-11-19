Home Nation

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore mum on wrestler Sushil's golden comeback

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Sunday kept mum when probed about two-time Olympic medallist ​'s mysterious gold medal-winning comeback at the national championships.

Published: 19th November 2017 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2017 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Sunday kept mum when probed about two-time Olympic medallist 's mysterious gold medal-winning comeback at the national championships in Indore last week.

A visibly rusty Sushil, returning to competition after a gap of almost three years, recorded two victories against tame opponents in the preliminary rounds of his 74 kg bouts before receiving three straight walkovers from the quarterfinal stage en route to gold on Friday. 

Rathore, however maintained that the wrestler has every right to make a comeback and that the events did not come under his domain.

"Everyone has the right to come back to the sport and specially Sushil has given so much to the sport. The way the events are conducted is not in my domain," Rathore told reporters on the sidelines of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon here.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar (File | AP)

"There is a federation for it that takes care of it. I am sure the federation is well aware and very fair and equal to all."

The 34-year-old Sushil was out of action due to a shoulder injury and subsequently missed the Rio Olympics qualifiers after a trail with Narsingh Yadav went against him.

In his comeback to the mat, Sushil had qualified to represent his employers, Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) for the Nationals without a single bout after one of his opponents did not even turn up for the trials while the other gave him a walkover without fighting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sushil Kumar Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp