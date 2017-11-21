Home Nation

Accident death: Jammu University students stage protest

Students of Jammu University staged demonstration and put up road blockade in protest against the "failure" of the police to identify and arrest the accused involved in a road accident.

JAMMU: Students of Jammu University staged a demonstration and put up road blockade in protest against the "failure" of the police to identify and arrest the accused involved in a road accident in which law student Abishek Kohli was killed.

A large number of students assembled outside the university and raised slogans against police.

The students said that they would intensify their protest if the police failed to arrest the accused within 15 days.

They also demanded installation of CCTV cameras on the roads so that the vehicles involved in accidents could be tracked.

Kohli died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Tawi bridge in the city last week.

