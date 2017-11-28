Home Nation

Abhishek Banerjee files defamation suit against Mukul Roy on Biswa Bangla issue

Abhishek moved the City Sessions Court, a day after a court in Alipurduar district showcaused Roy, who recently switched over to the BJP, for allegedly violating an order passed by it.

Mukul Roy (File | PTI)

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MP and Chief Minister's Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee today filed a criminal defamation suit against BJP leader Mukul Roy at a city court for commenting that 'Biswa Bangla' is not a government entity but a company owned by him.

Roy had made the remark at a public meeting earlier this month.

"I have filed a defamation case. The matter is sub-judice. Please wait for the verdict. I have full faith in the judiciary. People of Bengal have already given them a befitting reply in the ballot box, now wait for the court to do the same," Banerjee, who is also Trinamool Congress' youth wing chief, told reporters.

"This is an attempt to destroy my goodwill with lies.

If any allegations are proved correct, I will quit politics.

Else Mukul Roy should leave the state," Banerjee said inside the court.

Last month, the court had restrained Roy from making comments against the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew regarding two organisations Â— Biswa Bangla Marketing Corporation Limited and Jago Bangla Media Private Limited.

