Home Nation

UP local polls: CM Yogi Adityanath says people should focus on party symbol 'lotus' and not see candidates fielded

Addressing a public rally in Balrampur, Adityanath said people should focus on the party symbol "lotus" and not see the candidates the party had fielded.

Published: 28th November 2017 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2017 01:50 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the ongoing urban body polls and not to focus on the candidates.

Addressing a public rally in Balrampur, Adityanath said people should focus on the party symbol "lotus" and not see the candidates the party had fielded.

"We are committed to development of the entire state and will light up Uttar Pradesh towns and cities as we did in Ayodhya on Diwali-eve," he said while also promising 14 lakh jobs for the unemployed youth in the coming days.

The previous Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) governments and their leaders worked only for their own prosperity and development and did not focus on the people, he alleged.

He also said that the state government was committed to the welfare of farmers and doubling their income by 2022, as declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adityanath also detailed the works undertaken by his government in the past seven months in the field of power and said very soon the result of the projects and schemes initiated would start showing results.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh local polls lotus don't focus on candidates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
India rubbishes Pakistan's claim of Indian submarine in its waters
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp