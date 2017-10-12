Home Nation

Two girls mowed down by car owned by Shiv Sena leader's kin in Maharashtra; three held

Three friends of the Sena leader, who were inside the car at the time of the accident, were arrested, a police officer said.

Published: 12th October 2017 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2017 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

Murder Generic-File Photo

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two schoolgirls were killed and another was injured this morning when they were hit by a speeding SUV belonging to a local Shiv Sena leader's relative in Maharashtra's Baramati, leading to a protest by residents who set the vehicle ablaze.

Three friends of the Sena leader, who were inside the car at the time of the accident, were arrested, a police officer said.

The SUV is registered in the name of a relative of Sena leader Pappu Mane, who often uses it, but was not inside the vehicle at the time of the incident that occurred on the Baramati-Morgaon road, 120km from here, a senior police official said.

Following the accident, the driver and other occupants of the SUV fled the spot, leaving behind the vehicle. A group of angry locals set it on fire and resorted to a 'rasta roko' (road block) to demand the driver's arrest, he said.

The deceased girls, identified as Samiksha Vitkar (13) and Divya Pawar (12), were on their way to school when they were knocked down by the car.

"Both the girls died on the spot while the third girl received injuries and was rushed to a hospital," the police officer said.

"According to our investigation, there were three to four people inside the car when the accident took place, but Mane was not inside the SUV. We have summoned him for questioning," he said.

The law and order situation in the area is under control, the police added.

The arrested trio are identified as Akash Jagtap, Hrishikesh Chavadhar, and Prithviraj Chavan, all residents of Baramati.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 304 and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code.

"On Wednesday night, they had taken the car from Mane and were inside the vehicle this morning when the driver lost control while negotiating a turn and the car veered into an opposite lane, knocking down the girls," said the officer.

When asked whether the arrested trio were drunk at the time of the accident, the officer said their medical examination reports are awaited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena car girls accident Baramati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp