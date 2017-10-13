Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi to launch infrastructure projects worth Rs 4000 crore in Bihar

The PM will lay foundation stone for four sewerage projects costing Rs 738.04 crore and four National Highways projects of 195 km worth Rs 3031 crore in the state during his visit.

Published: 13th October 2017 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2017 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs 4000 crore in Bihar during his visit Saturday. The key projects include construction of highways and sewage treatment projects for cleaning river Ganga.

The PM will lay foundation stone for four sewerage projects costing Rs 738.04 crore and four National Highways projects of 195 km worth Rs 3031 crore in the state.

These four sewerage projects include Sewage Treatment Plant at Beur, Sewerage System with Sewer Network at Beur, Sewage Treatment Plant at Karmalichak and STP and Sewer Network at Saidpur. These projects together will create new STP capacity of 120 MLD and upgrade the existing 20 MLD for Beur. This also includes sewer network of 234.84 km in Beur and Saidpur zones.

After completion of all 11 sewer treatment projects, Patna will become a town having 100 percent sewerage infrastructure and no sewage water will drain into River Ganga.

Six projects regarding River Front Development/Ghat and crematoria are under implementation at a cost of Rs 377.58 crore.

The four National Highways projects for which foundation stone will be laid include 4-laning of Aunta –Simariya section of NH-31 and construction of 6-lane Ganga Setu, 4 laning of Bakhtiyapur-Mokama section of NH-31, 2-lane construction of Maheshkhunt- Saharsa-Purnea section of NH 107 and 2-lane construction of Biharsharif – Barbigha- Mokama section of NH-82.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Infrastructure projects Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp