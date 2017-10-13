PM Narendra Modi to launch infrastructure projects worth Rs 4000 crore in Bihar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs 4000 crore in Bihar during his visit Saturday. The key projects include construction of highways and sewage treatment projects for cleaning river Ganga.

The PM will lay foundation stone for four sewerage projects costing Rs 738.04 crore and four National Highways projects of 195 km worth Rs 3031 crore in the state.

These four sewerage projects include Sewage Treatment Plant at Beur, Sewerage System with Sewer Network at Beur, Sewage Treatment Plant at Karmalichak and STP and Sewer Network at Saidpur. These projects together will create new STP capacity of 120 MLD and upgrade the existing 20 MLD for Beur. This also includes sewer network of 234.84 km in Beur and Saidpur zones.

After completion of all 11 sewer treatment projects, Patna will become a town having 100 percent sewerage infrastructure and no sewage water will drain into River Ganga.

Six projects regarding River Front Development/Ghat and crematoria are under implementation at a cost of Rs 377.58 crore.

The four National Highways projects for which foundation stone will be laid include 4-laning of Aunta –Simariya section of NH-31 and construction of 6-lane Ganga Setu, 4 laning of Bakhtiyapur-Mokama section of NH-31, 2-lane construction of Maheshkhunt- Saharsa-Purnea section of NH 107 and 2-lane construction of Biharsharif – Barbigha- Mokama section of NH-82.