Home Nation

New chief Khango Konyak revives united Northeast militants’ front

Guwahati: United National Liberation Front of Western South East Asia (UNLFW), an umbrella organisation of militants of Northeast, has virtually got rejuvenated after Khango Konyak, chairman of SS Kha

Published: 19th October 2017 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2017 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

SS Khaplang, former NSCN-K chief

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Guwahati: United National Liberation Front of Western South East Asia (UNLFW), an umbrella organisation of militants of Northeast, has virtually got rejuvenated after Khango Konyak, chairman of SS Khaplang faction of Naga insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K) became its chief.

The fate of the conglomerate—operating out of Myanmar and responsible for some deadly attacks on security forces—was uncertain after the death of its erstwhile chairman SS Khaplang a few months ago. After the demise of Khaplang, a hugely popular leader, the UNLFW was lying low and there were speculations about its early death.

Konyak was unanimously appointed the UNLFW chief after weeks of deliberations by leaders of the Paresh Baruah faction of United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), anti-talks faction of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), People’s Democratic Council of Karbi-Longri (PDCK), People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of Manipur and Kamatapur Liberation Organisation, besides the NSCN-K.

Apart from Konyak, the only other contender was Baruah, the ULFA “commander-in-chief”. Konyak won the race primarily due to two reasons: his acceptability among the insurgent groups and because the land where they were holed up in belonged to Naga rebels. “Paresh Baruah had set his eyes on the post, but some groups, particularly NDFB and PDCK, were opposed to his donning the mantle. Secondly, Konyak is a soldier who is loved and respected by all groups besides Nagas in both India and Myanmar. So, he was a natural choice,” a defence source, handling insurgency in the Northeast, told The New Indian Express.

Defence sources believe that Konyak, like Khaplang, would be able to lead the UNLFW from the front. His appointment comes amidst the buzz in Nagaland and parts of the Northeast that a solution to the protracted Naga political problem, vis-à-vis Naga insurgency issue, was afoot. What strengthened the speculation was that six other Naga groups joined the process of dialogues recently. Two of them were breakaway factions of the NSCN-K.

Knowing well that a solution excluding the NSCN-K will not bring permanent peace to insurgency-ravaged Nagaland, there is a perception that the Centre might try to bring the outfit to the talks table.
“The government has already started sending feelers to them. They haven’t yet responded,” the defence source said.

Unlike NSCN’s Isak-Muivah faction NSCN-IM, which is arguably the most powerful insurgent group of the Northeast and the main player in the ongoing negotiations with the Centre, the NSCN-K under Khaplang had never scaled down from its original demand—the sovereignty of the Nagas. The NSCN-IM demands a unified Naga homeland called “Greater Nagaland” within the country by integrating the Naga-inhabited areas of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

With Konyak taking over the reins of both NSCN-K and UNLFW, his moves remain to be seen. But those who know him say he will not betray the Nagas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp